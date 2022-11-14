ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It won’t be cold as ice when Foreigner comes to the Walmart AMP next summer as part of their “Historic Farewell Tour,” the Rogers venue announced on Monday.

Loverboy will join the legendary rock band when they take over the AMP on July 14 as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Gates for the show will open at 5:30 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. Presale for tickets start on Nov. 15 with general admission going live at 9 a.m. on Nov. 18. Prices will range from $29.50-$69.50 plus fees.

Fast Track for early access to the venue plus lawn chair rentals can be added to orders for $10 each. Tickets and add-ons can be purchased online at amptickets.com, in person at the Walton Arts Center or AMP box offices, or by calling 479-443-5600.

Tickets and vouchers for add-ons will be delivered 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.