ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hard rock legends Five Finger Death Punch will be making a stop at the Walmart AMP this fall on their recently announced 2022 tour as part of the Cox Concert Series.

According to a press release, the band will be joined by Megadeth with additional support from The HU and Fire From the Gods on October 12. Gates open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $35 to $149.50 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600, going online to amptickets.com or in-person at the Walton Arts Center or AMP box offices.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will only be delivered by mail.

Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.