“First Round” open-air concert premieres November 15

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and Ballet Arkansas will present a free open-air concert in downtown Little Rock.

The two local arts mainstays will be co-presenting the event in front of Matt McLeod’s “Beneath the Surface” mural on Sunday, November 15 at 3:00 p.m.

The Matt McLeod Mural is located in the Best Park parking lot on Main Street between the intersection of 6th and Main Street and will feature live performances by both organizations over the course of an hour.

“This project re-imagines the uses of the city’s public spaces to provide a socially distanced and safe environment to experience the beauty of music and dance,” says Catherine Fothergill, associate artistic director of Ballet Arkansas.

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will play Golijov’s “Last Round”, Barber’s “Adagio for String”, and Augusta Read Thomas’ “Magic Box” and Ballet Arkansas dancers Matthew Larson, Paul Tillman, Megan Tillman, Hannah Bradshaw, and Isabelle Urben will perform new choreography to all three works.

“We titled this program First Round because we hope it is a look into the future of collaborations between arts organizations; it is an expression of reverence for the history of our art forms as well as an appreciation of the contemporary and avant-garde. It is a reflection on what we have learned from our time away from the stage that we can put to use upon our return.” said Geoffrey Robson, interim artistic director of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.

The concert is free, but reservations are required to attend. Reservations open on Monday, November 9th.

This concert has been approved by the Arkansas Department of Health. Masks are required for all attendees in concurrence with the Governor’s mandate and all non-household members should be socially distant by at least 6 feet. Signage, marked seating areas, and hand sanitizing stations will be available to provide for the safety of all involved. Patrons should bring their own chair or blanket for the performance. Performance details subject to change.

Visit www.balletarkansas.org/tickets or www.arkansassymphonyorchestra.org to learn more and make a reservation, beginning on November 9th.

