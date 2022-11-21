LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An award-winning musical will be taking the stage in Little Rock this weekend.

The Tony Award-winning “Fiddler on the Roof” will be performed at the Robison Center.

Originally premiering in 1964, “Fiddler on the Roof” is a story set in Russia on the edge of a revolution. Among the show’s notable songs are “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.”

The musical will be playing from Nov. 25th to Nov. 27th. Tickets start at $34.

The upcoming season of the Robinson Center includes many different productions like Tootsie, Aladdin and Chicago.

More information on these shows can be found at RobinsonCenter.com.