LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Football rivalries run deep, and a liquor company is bringing the heat to game day comebacks.
Fireball has created a new line of drinkable sympathy cards for Razorback football fans looking to troll the competition.
A release from the spicy liquor company noted that Fireball Footbawl Cards are designed to “pour some cinnamon spice into any wound.”
The cards feature four “searing” creations with quotes:
- “Your team is terrible. But this isn’t. Cheers.”
- “Burning question: is it hard for your team to be this bad?”
- “One word to describe your weekend? OUCH.”
- “Heard you’re on a bit of a cold streak.”
- “My deepest condolences.”
- “Here’s a burn that actually feels good.”
- “Here’s a little fire to warm you up.”
- “Feel the heat.”
The cards are $1.99 each, the price of a single shooter, and will be available for purchase throughout the season on Fireball website.