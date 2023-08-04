Amos the American Alligator at the Little Rock Zoo.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo is celebrating one of America’s predators in the sweetest way.

On Saturday, Amos the American Alligator at the zoo turns 15, and zoo officials are inviting all to join in on the party.

The LR Zoo announced it will host the public from at 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the exhibit.

With the theme being “Famous Amos,” zoo organizers said cookies and refreshments will be served, ending with an alligator feed and keeper chat, all included in the daily admission fee.

The Little Rock Zoo is currently operating on modified hours to protect its animals due to the heat.

To learn more about Amos or other exhibits, visit LittleRockZoo.com.