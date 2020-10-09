Emily Ratajkowski is working on book of essays, ‘My Body’

FILE – Model Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. The British model and activist has a book deal. She is working on an essay collection called “My Body.” Metropolitan Books will publish it in 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Model and activist Emily Ratajkowski has a book deal. “EmRata,” as her millions of online followers know her, is working on an essay collection called “My Body.” Metropolitan Books will published it in 2022.

According to Metropolitan, an imprint of Henry Holt and Company, Ratajkowski will explore “what it means to be a woman and a commodity,” how men treat women and why women permit it.

“Emily Ratajkowski reveals herself to be devastatingly honest, nuanced, and strong — I’m not surprised that she thinks of herself first as a writer,” Metropolitan editor Sara Bershtel said in a statement Friday. “I also admire how outspoken she is, how political, and how unafraid – what force she’ll be!”

Ratajkowski first rose to international attention through her starring role in the “Blurred Lines” music video, in which she appeared alongside singer Robin Thicke. She is an entrepreneur and activist who has supported Bernie Sanders’ two presidential campaigns and designed dresses for which part of the proceeds are given to Planned Parenthood.