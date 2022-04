NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Earth, Wind & Fire will be bringing their boogie wonderland to the Simmons Bank Arena this September.

It will not be the 21st night in September, however, the band is set to perform live at the arena just days before on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $60.50 to $150.50.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.