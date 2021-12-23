Duggar sisters privacy lawsuit trial date reset for 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Western District of Arkansas federal court has set a window of time for the trial in a lawsuit filed by Jill Dillard, Jessa Sewald, Jinger Vuolo and Joy Duggar.

In court documents, it was announced that the trial will be heard sometime during a two-week period beginning on April 18, 2022.

“The parties have indicated that the case will take seven (7) days to try,” states the court. “The case may be called up and tried at any point during the term; however, a more precise starting date will be set as the trial term approaches.”

The court announced a backup trial date of June 20, 2022, if one is needed for any reason.

The case will be tried by an eight-person jury and requires a unanimous verdict. A pretrial conference is scheduled for April 11, 2022.

Any Motions in Limine must be filed on or before March 28, 2022. Responses must be filed within seven days after that.

The court also noted that briefs filed in support of those motions may not exceed three pages per ruling sought, “except on leave of Court for good cause shown.”

Memorandum briefs filed in support or in response to other types of motions may be up to 25 pages long.

The parties are also ordered to attend a Settlement Conference with Magistrate Judge Christy D. Comstock by no later than February 18, 2022, with the exact date to be set in a future order.

Both parties must provide pretrial disclosures and depositions to be used at trial by March 14, 2022.

Each side must also provide the court with a single-page document outlining their overview of the case by April 4, 2022. Final witness and exhibit lists are also due on that date.

“The deadlines set forth above are firm,” noted Judge Timothy L. Brooks. “Extensions and/or continuances will not be considered absent very compelling circumstances.”

The original lawsuit was filed on May 18, 2017, alleging a number of legal causes of action against a host of defendants. The legal claims have been narrowed down, as has the pool of defendants.

The claims, now made against remaining defendants Maj. Rick Hoyt of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Ernest Cate, Springdale city attorney and former Police Chief Kathy O’Kelley are made under Arkansas law for outrage, invasion of privacy by intrusion upon seclusion and invasion of privacy by public disclosure of private facts, according to a court filing.