Drum Corps International to present DCI Arkansas on July 24

The 2019 Summer tour presented by Drum Corps International (DCI) will be coming to Little Rock on Wednesday, July 24.



DCI is entering their 47th year of setting the standard for producing programs for the most elite marching and musical performance ensembles in the world. They make it essential to focus on Education, excellence and experience.



DCI Arkansas, a 45 drum corps show, will be at War Memorial Stadium featuring fierce competition among several world class corps including the Bluecoats of Canton, Ohio, the Blue Knights of Denver, Colorado, the Boston Crusaders of Boston, Massachusetts and many more.



The DCI Summer Tour features 45 World and Open class corps made up of over 5,500 total performers that range from ages of 14-22.



Participants come from the U.S. and more than a dozen foreign countries.



Performances will showcase various styles of pop, rock, jazz, classical, modern music and feature flags, rifles, sabers, dance, and color guard staging.



Tickets are available for $30 here and will go up to $37 on the day of the event.

