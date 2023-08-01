NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas music fans hoping to hang out with Snoop Dogg may be barking up the wrong tree.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Tuesday that the show originally scheduled for August 16 was being canceled.

Snoop was set to perform with Wiz Khalifa, the Ying Yang Twins and more special guests at the show.

There has been no word from Simmons Bank Arena on why the show was canceled. It was still being advertised as recently as last Thursday, when a special $30 ticket sale was rolled out on social media.

According to Ticketmaster, anyone who has already purchased tickets will not need to do anything to get a refund. Instead, the money should be automatically refunded to the original method of payment.

The Ticketmaster website noted that shows Friday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, next Tuesday in New Orleans at the Smoothing King Center and next Thursday at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, La. were all also canceled.