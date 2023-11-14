LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Visitors to Little Rock for the April 8, 2024 eclipse will be able to enjoy free outdoor concerts as the shadow grows.

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Tuesday that a series of concerts would be held at the First Security Amphitheater in the River Market District on Saturday and Sunday evenings followed by a daytime concert on Monday, eclipse day.

Pink Floyd tribute band The Machine Performs Pink Floyd will perform the iconic “Dark Side of the Moon” album that Monday. Gates will open at 11 a.m. with the performance beginning at 12:40 am., seven minutes after the partial eclipse starts. The band will pause during full tonality between 1:51 to 1:54 p.m. and then restart at 2 p.m. and playing until 3 p.m., just before the partial eclipse’s end point of 3:11 p.m.

“Pink Floyd’s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ is one of the greatest-selling records of all time,” Gina Gemberling, president and CEO of the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, said. “As the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, we knew their timeless music would set the perfect mood for our event”

Other performers are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Arkansas native Ward Davis will make a stop on his national tour to perform Saturday night from 8 to 9:30 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. An as-yet-unnamed opening act will perform from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Rodney Block Collective will take the stage Sunday night, with gates opening at 5 p.m. for the 6 to 8 p.m. show. The Arkansas native Block will perform a blend of traditional jazz, gospel, hip-hop, funk and soul.

Reserved seating is available with corporate sponsorships. Those interested in sponsorships should contact LRCVB Destination Project Coordinator Cory Blunt at 501-370-3274.

A LRCVB spokesperson said the concerts are only part of what’s planned for the eclipse weekend, with more announcements to come soon. Information may be found at LittleRock.com/Eclipse-2024 with other events listed at LittleRock.com/Events.

The April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse will be the first one in North America since 2017, and only the third in the state’s history, according to the Arkansas Department of Tourism.