NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Disney on Ice will bring Elsa, Mirabel and friends to the Little Rock metro next May.

Officials with the Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that Disney on Ice presents Frozen and Encanto will skate into the metro from May 4-7, 2023.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $22 to $87.

Arena officials said that audiences will be able to see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family live, as well as fan favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and many more.

If you are looking for another kid-friendly show to catch at the arena, the cast of CoComelon will perform Tuesday evening.

For more information on the Disney on Ice show and ticket sales, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.