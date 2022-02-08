NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Your favorite Disney characters are returning to the Little Rock metro this upcoming spring.

Officials with the Simmons Bank Arena announced Tuesday that Disney on Ice will be skating through the Simmons Bank Arena from April 14-17.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $22 to $72. Arena officials also noted that there will be an opening night discount on select tickets for $17.

Arena officials have previously announced other family entertainment performances including The Masked Singer National Tour and The Harlem Globetrotters, which was rescheduled for March 28.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.