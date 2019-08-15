Disaster! the Musical comes to the Royal Theatre in Benton

BENTON, Ark. – Set in the wildest decade ever, DISASTER! delivers earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and unforgettable 70s hits like “Knock On Wood,” “Hooked On A Feeling,” “Sky High,” “I Am Woman” and “Hot Stuff.”

The musical hits the stage through August 25 at the Royal Theatre in Benton.

“The cast is phenomenal, the music and choreography are wonderful, and there’s tons of wicked humor, which is my favorite,” said Justin Pike, who is directing the show. Jenny Johnston also helped co-direct and choreograph the show.

The Musical is written by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick, from a concept created by Seth Rudetsky and Drew Geraci, with additional material by Drew Geraci.

The cast includes Zachary Hickman as Chad, Matthew Burns as Scott, Tony Clay as Ted, Adriana Napolitano as Marianne, Jeremy Clay as Tony, Jenny Johnston as Jackie, Beau Goldthorpe as Ben/Lisa, Beth Ross as Sister Mary Downy, Cheryl Troillett as Shirley, Danny Troillett as Maury, Chelsie Troillett Fletcher as Levora Verona. Members of the ensemble include Hillary Bell, Jamie Partain, Amber Thompson, Kennan Smith, Gio Hiblong, and James Linker.

The show runs August 15th-17th, 22nd-24th at 7:00 and August 18th and 25th at 2:00.

For full ticket information: CLICK HERE.

The Royal Players are located at 111 S. Market St. in Benton.