Digital Original: Monster Mash Monster Truck Show at Arkansas State Fair

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Fair that kicks off Friday will be featuring a monster truck show for the first time since 1997.

Trucks from shows in the 90s will be making a return, bringing the retro monster truck fun into 2019.

There will be a monster amount of events going on around the main truck show, including:

A free Pre-Show Pit Party at 3 p.m. for kids

A Meet & Greet with the Monster Truck Drivers

ATV Races

Horse Show Trick Riders

Come see monster trucks on display at Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Friday, October 18, and get a voucher for a FREE VIP ticket upgrade.

BIGFOOT

ZILLA

KING KRUNCH

EL MATADOR

MONSTER PATROL

BEARFOOT

Punisher (Ride Truck)

AMMP Motorsports Monster Mash Tickets available at the Fairgrounds Box Office and online here.