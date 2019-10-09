Digital Original: Monster Mash Monster Truck Show at Arkansas State Fair

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Fair that kicks off Friday will be featuring a monster truck show for the first time since 1997.
Trucks from shows in the 90s will be making a return, bringing the retro monster truck fun into 2019.
There will be a monster amount of events going on around the main truck show, including:
A free Pre-Show Pit Party at 3 p.m. for kids
A Meet & Greet with the Monster Truck Drivers
ATV Races
Horse Show Trick Riders
Come see monster trucks on display at Landers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Friday, October 18, and get a voucher for a FREE VIP ticket upgrade.
- BIGFOOT
- ZILLA
- KING KRUNCH
- EL MATADOR
- MONSTER PATROL
- BEARFOOT
- Punisher (Ride Truck)
AMMP Motorsports Monster Mash Tickets available at the Fairgrounds Box Office and online here.