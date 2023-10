DELIGHT, Ark. – This weekend brings a delightful music festival to Delight, Arkansas.

Organizer Steve Campbell stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the Delight Music Festival, now in its 12th year, coming up this Saturday.

The event will be at Delight City Park from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. with a big line-up of music, food and fun.

Tickets for ages 12 and up only have to pay $5 to get in, with ages 5 to 11 paying only $2.