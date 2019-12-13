Dean’s Movie Reviews: “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Richard Jewell”

CHICAGO (WGN) – For the holidays, the all ages family-film to see will be the sequel to 2017’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

In “Jumanji: The Next Level” all of the major players are back with the addition of Danny Glover, Danny DeVito and Akwafina, getting zapped back into that wild, virtual world to rescue one of the players. This time when go back, they become each other, offering up impersonation-palooza (think “The Rock channelling Danny DeVito or Kevin Hart channeling Danny Glover. Some good laughs…even though they beat it into the ground.

Aside from that, it’s the usual effects-fest of dangerous beasts and non-stop wisecracks.

Not exactly high art, but sometimes that’s just what you want in a movie.

It’s a Dean’s list “B minus.”

Also new this week is the latest American tale told by 4-time oscar winner, Clint Eastwood. In “Richard Jewell,” he directs an excellent ensemble of Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm and relative newcomer, Paul Michael Hauser as “Jewell” himself in the 1996 story of the Atlanta Olympic bombing in which an overzealous security guard discovers a backpack that ultimately blew up, killing two and injuring more than 100 others.

At first, Jewell was labelled a hero, but hearsay gossip and rumors about him turned him into the FBI’s number-one suspect. Something leaked to the news media who ran with the story, destroying Jewell and his mother’s life before the case was ultimately dropped.

Before you see “Richard Jewell” understand it’s not a documentary. Eastwood bases the plot on events that happened, his typical straightforward style, but besides playing fast and easy with the facts, “political rhetoric” that the media is bad and that you can’t trust the FBI, overshadows this Dean’s List “B minus.”