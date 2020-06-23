Deadhead Productions announces Spaceberry Drive-In Music Festival July 3-4

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (News Release) – Deadhead Productions has just announced Spaceberry Drive-In Music Festival in lieu of canceling their traditional three-day camping event they have hosted on the same weekend for the past 11 years due to COVID-19. Set to take place at The Farm Campground in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, the contactless event will offer concertgoers a chance to see three live bands perform each night on Friday, July 3rd and Saturday, July 4th, 2020. Both nights will also feature a fireworks display to celebrate Independence Day in the USA.

Tickets will be sold per vehicle site, which will have a minimum of 6’ of separation from the next, measure 20’ x 10’, and have a maximum occupancy of 5 patrons. Attendees will be required to wear masks for admittance but once they are guided to their site and parked they will be free to remove them and get out of their vehicles and set up shop within their space if they choose to. Patrons will be required to stay within their space for the duration of the concert, running from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., except to use the portable restroom at the end of their row. There will, however, be three food vendors who attendees may text their orders and site numbers to and their food will be delivered to them. No alcohol will be offered for purchase, however, attendees of legal drinking age may bring beverages to consume on the premises responsibly. The venue prohibits glass containers of any sort and recommends having a designated driver for any groups who intend to drink. No overnight stays will be permitted.

The lineup includes Spaceberry Festival headliner Forgotten Space, a well-established Grateful Dead tribute band out of Dallas, Texas. Another Dallas based band, TryMore Mojo, can be described as a “blend of funky riffs, modular soundscapes, energetic vocals, and heavy grooves; inviting fans to contribute their energy in a give-and-take partnership between performer and listener.” The remainder of the lineup is comprised of the finest local talent featuring Arkansauce, Opal Agafia, Friends of the Phamily, and Acid Katz (Flintwick x LuSID). Fans are also invited to “decorate their UFO,” for a chance to win prizes based on what judges deem the most festive vehicle at the event.

The Farm Campground is located off Hwy 187 and is 3 miles west of the Beaver Bridge and 2 miles from the Hwy 62 turnoff. The location is beautifully set with panoramic views of the Ozarks and Mark Twain National Forest. The event plan and venue have been approved by the Arkansas Department of Health and organizers have a plan of action to follow the suggested and required protocols in order to bring fans that much closer to true live music and festival experience in a safe and socially responsible manner. For more information visit www.SpaceberryFestival.com or search the event on social media.