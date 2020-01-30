Breaking News
'Days of Our Lives' renewed by NBC for 56th season

NEW YORK – It appears sands will continue falling through the hourglass.

NBC has announced that its daytime drama “Days of Our Lives” has been renewed for a 56th season.

This comes after reports began circulating late last year that the show was on the verge of cancellation.

‘Days of Our Lives’ is NBC’s longest-running scripted series, following the lives of the Brady, Horton and DiMera families in the fictional midwestern town of Salem.

The show’s been around since 1965 and has won 57 Emmy awards through the years, including Best Daytime Drama in 2018.

