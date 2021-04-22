Dave Matthews Band announces new date for Walmart AMP show

ROGERS (KNWA/KFTA)— The Dave Matthews Band has rescheduled dates for its 2021 North American summer tour, which includes a stop at the Walmart AMP.

Originally scheduled for September 21, the new date for the concert is October 13.

Gates open at 5 P.M. with music starting at 7:30 P.M.

Ticketholders will be notified directly about the new date, and no action is required on their part.

If you cannot attend the date, contact the Walmart AMP Box Office at (479)-443-5600 by May 22 to receive a refund.

Patrons will receive tickets 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.