Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live comes to Little Rock in February 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – “Won’t you ride along with me?” Following the hugely successful “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day” tour that traveled to more than 50 neighborhoods in 2019, Daniel Tiger and all his friends from the beloved Emmy Award®-winning PBS KIDS television series are hopping back aboard Trolley for DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: NEIGHBOR DAY coming to Robinson Performance Hall February 6, 2020.

Tickets (starting at $29 plus service fees) go on-sale this Friday, September 20th at 10am and may be purchased in person at Celebrity Attractions’ Box Office at Robinson Performance Hall, via phone at 501.244.8800 or online at Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show photo with Daniel Tiger will also be available.

In DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: NEIGHBOR DAY, Daniel Tiger and his family along with O the Owl, Miss Elaina, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, and more familiar friends will take audiences on an interactive adventure to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others and celebrating new experiences. The live show features new songs and fan-favorites series, including the beloved “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” The live theatrical production is filled with music, dancing, and wonderful surprises that will warm the hearts of preschoolers, parents, and grandparents alike.

The hugely successful Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live tour production has been entertaining neighbors since 2016, playing to sold-out crowds across the country and selling more than $12.8 million in ticket sales. The popular tours have visited more than 120 cities and more than 200 shows across the United States and Canada.

The top-rated Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood television series from Fred Rogers Productions, airing daily on PBS KIDS, follows the everyday adventures of 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and uses musical strategies grounded in Fred Rogers’ landmark social-emotional curriculum. Through imagination, creativity, and song, Daniel and his friends learn the key social skills necessary for success in school and in life.

The animated show has garnered a host of prestigious awards, including the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series, the 2019 Parents’ Choice Gold Award for Television, the 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval and was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming by the Television Critics Association in 2018. Apps, games, activities, and more from “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” can be found on pbskids.org/daniel.