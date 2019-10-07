Dan + Shay coming to Simmons Bank Arena in 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Dan + Shay will be performing at Simmons Bank Arena September 17, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available to purchase starting October 11 at 10 a.m.

The prices for the tickets will range from $39.50, $59.50 and $79.50 and can be bought at the arena box office or online here.

Solidifying their superstar status with yet another career milestone, GRAMMY-winning duo Dan + Shay have announced dates for their first ever headlining arena trek, Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour. The 35+ date tour, presented by AEG Presents, will kick off March 6, 2020 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN and conclude October 31, 2020 at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA. The tour will also include a stop at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning today, October 7 at 12 p.m. ET through Thursday, October 10 at 10 p.m. local. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting this Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m. local time. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available to purchase. These exclusive offers include an incredible selection of tickets and limited-edition merchandise created exclusively for VIPs. For complete presale details and ticket information, please visit http://www.danandshay.com. A complete list of tour dates can be found below.

Dan + Shay shared the touring announcement just days after unveiling a brand new collaboration with one of the world’s best-selling pop icons, Justin Bieber, as their latest single “10,000 Hours” (LISTEN HERE). The duo’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney co-wrote the song with Bieber alongside Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Reynolds and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. The undeniably catchy track was also produced by Smyers and promises a lifetime of learning and loving as his and Mooney’s flawless harmonies trade verses with Bieber’s smooth vocal. Watch the song’s music video HERE.

In its first 48 hours of availability, “10,000 Hours” has already tallied more than 30 million streams globally. Ranked at #5 on Spotify’s Top 200 Global Chart and #2 on their Top 200 US Chart, it also appears in 45 charts globally, arriving at #1 on China’s Netease Chart and #2 on China’s QQ Music Chart. The track is #3 on Apple Music’s Top 100: Global chart and has kept the #1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart since it was released, with the official music video reaching #3 on YouTube’s Trending chart, which includes all videos on YouTube.

Fans can expect to hear the duo’s growing catalog of hits from their most recent album Dan + Shay, which has held strong in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart all year, earning over two billion on-demand streams globally to date. The record-breaking project produced three back-to-back chart-topping singles – the 3x Platinum multi-week No. 1 “Tequila,” 2x Platinum four-week No. 1 “Speechless” and most recently, the Gold-certified “All To Myself.”

In addition to a string of No. 1 hits, the album rewarded the duo with their first-ever GRAMMY award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Tequila”), with their performance on the live broadcast becoming the most Shazamed song of the night. They were the-most awarded artist at this year’s ACM Awards, taking home three awards for Best Duo, Song and Single (“Tequila”), with Smyers earning an additional two for his work as a songwriter and producer. Dan + Shay also added a Billboard Music award for Top Country Duo/Group to their shelves, most recently taking home two surfboards at the Teen Choice Awards for Choice Country Artist and Choice Country Song (“Speechless”) after sweeping the country categories. Among the most-nominated artists at this year’s CMA Awards, Dan + Shay are up for Duo, Album and Single of the Year for “Speechless,” with Smyers receiving an additional nomination for Song of the Year as a co-writer alongside Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds on “Tequila” for the second year. Earlier this year, CMT awarded them the Duo Video of the Year trophy for “Speechless” and recently announced their inclusion as one of the top country superstars of 2019 to be celebrated at their 10th Annual “CMT Artists of the Year” special, airing Wednesday, October 16 at 8pm ET/PT.

Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour follows their sold-out Dan + Shay The Tour earlier this year.The duo just wrapped their time on Florida Georgia Line’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour and will join superstar Shawn Mendes later this month on his self-titled tour in Australia.