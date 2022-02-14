NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Country fans get ready to “Rock N’ Roll” because Jason Aldean is bringing his tour to the Little Rock metro this spring.

Officials with the Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that the country singer will bring his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour to the arena along with special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver on Sept. 22.

Arena officials have previously announced that county legend George Straight and singer Luke Bryan will also make a stop in the metro.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $49.75 to $149.75.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.