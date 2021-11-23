Country star Garth Brooks to perform at Razorback Stadium next year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Number one selling solo artist in U.S. history Garth Brooks is set to perform at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the first time ever on Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m.

This will be Brooks’ first time playing in the state of Arkansas in seven years.

Brooks will also become the first artist to play an independently scheduled concert inside DWRRS, according to a press release.

The April concert is just the latest announcement of legendary county acts coming to the Natural State in the new year.

Iconic acts including Reba McEntire, George Strait and Alabama are all heading to Arkansas in the first three months of 2022.

Tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster with prices currently listed at $94.95. All COVID-19 rules will apply. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks.