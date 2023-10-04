LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Another night, another Blind Audition on ‘The Voice’ that put an Arkansan in the spotlight.

BIAS, originally from Little Rock and now lives in Chattanooga, Tennessee, took the stage to perform a cover of ‘God’s Country’ by Blake Shelton, a former judge and husband of current judge Gwen Stefani.

During his performance, the judges all seemed visibly entertained that Shelton’s song was making an appearance after being a long-time judge of the show. BAIS received a chair turn from country legend Reba McEntire as well as Stefani.

In the end, it was Team Gwen he decided to join.

“I think what excites me most about working with Gwen is just how much of a powerhouse performer she is,” BIAS said after his team pick. “I think I’m going to learn a lot from her as a performer and as a vocalist. She’s versatile and many different genres, so I’m excited to learn from her.”

BIAS is the second constant so far on the singing competition show with ties to The Natural State. The episode before introduced viewers to Mac Royals of Wrightsville.

Viewers can follow along with both BIAS and Royals journey on ‘The Voice’ every Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KARK 4 News.