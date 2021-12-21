Country music star Justin Moore tries on new hat as co-host of Morning Mayhem

Justin Moore arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Justin Moore, a multi-platinum selling country music star, is joining The Buzz’s morning drivetime program as a co-host.

According to The Buzz, Moore will be hosting Morning Mayhem alongside longtime radio personalities David Bazzel, Roger Scott and R.J. Hawk.

Moore is replacing Arkansas radio personality Tommy Smith who announced his retirement just seven days ago.

Smith was an Arkansas radio fixture for over 40 years and joined The Buzz in 2004.

Moore is best known for his country music career, having sold more than 5 million records of his chart-topping songs. However, according to the station, he’s excited to try something new.

“I’m thrilled to be part of a show that is dedicated to just talking about life in Arkansas – whether that be spirited debates about Razorback sports or other topics of interest to listeners,” Moore said. “But make no mistake, my music career will always be a priority.”

The radio station says Moore is a dedicated sports fan and has appeared on both the SEC Network and ESPN.

“His knowledge of the Razorbacks is encyclopedic, and his love for the state of Arkansas is as genuine as it is infectious,” Bazzel said. “And, while Justin is a country superstar, he is also a husband and father who loves his family and state.”

According to The Buzz, Moore has been on air as a guest several times, and the station’s general manager, Justin Acri, recognized Moore’s authentic love for all things Arkansas.

“Justin is known the world over for his music, but he’s most proud of being from Arkansas,” Acri said. “He has an international fan following across multiple platforms that we believe will help to grow our audience and bring energy to morning radio.

To find out more about Morning Mayhem, visit TheBuzz.com. The new lineup of the show will debut Dec. 30.