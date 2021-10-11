Country music legend Reba McEntire returning to Simmons Bank Arena

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Country music superstar Reba McEntire is returning to the Little Rock metro for a performance in February.

The iconic singer of “Is There Life Out There” and “Little Rock” will be at the Simmons Bank Arena on February 5.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. And range from $49.50 to $225. Fans can get them through Ticketmaster or at the Simmons Bank Arena box office, and there is an eight-ticket limit per household.

The news of the show comes on the heels of another announcement of a huge name in country music performing at the North Little Rock venue. George Strait will have a show there on March 18.