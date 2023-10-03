LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock River Market will be filled with live music as the River Market Live series kicks off Thursday.

Kasey Summerville with the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau joined KARK 4 News to talk about how the community can get in on the action. Billy Brooks from the International Council of Corvette Clubs also joined the showo.

The free concert series will be held every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the River Market outdoor pavilions. The four events will feature local acts Funkanites, Dazz & Brie, Big John Miller Band and Bijoux.

For more information on River Market Live and other events, visit LittleRock.com.