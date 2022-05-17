NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tennessee-born stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is bringing his The Raincheck Tour to the Theater at Simmons Bank Arena December 3.

The comedian who has risen to fame thanks to his podcast Nateland, as well as his two Netflix specials The Tennessee Kid and The Greatest Average American has sold out countless shows as part of the tour already with his clean and relatable style.

Bargatze’s appearance is one of the latest in a string of comedians coming to North Little Rock with Kevin Hart appearing in August and Steve Martin & Martin Short performing in September.

Tickets for The Raincheck Tour go on-sale Friday May 20 at 10 a.m. and start at $39.75, there is an 8-ticket limit per household.

For more information, visit Ticketmaster or Nate Bargatze’s website.