Cody Johnson performs “Til You Can’t” at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK Ark. – Country music star Cody Johnson is set to perform at Simmons Bank Arena in December.

Officials with Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that the two-week number one hit “’Til You Can’t” platinum artist will perform with country music artists Randy Houser and Ashland Craft on December 2, 2022.

COJO Nation fans can buy their tickets starting Friday, August 19 on Ticketmaster.com or at the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office.

Cody Johnson is just one of the many country artists to perform at Simmons Bank Arena this fall. Johnson will be included in the lineup with country artists like Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.