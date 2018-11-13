Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Capitol View
Politics
KARK 4 Today
Arkansas Today
Traffic
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Business
Entertainment
Victory over Violence
Weird News
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Kroger, Walgreens to stop selling e-cigarettes in US
Harlem Globetrotters announce new tour, coming to Simmons Bank Arena
Cardinal Legends to Be in Hot Springs This Weekend
Razorbacks gametime announced for Auburn matchup
Weather
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
Golf
NFL
MLB
The Big Game
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Automotive Pros
AR Careers
Contests
Community
Clear the Shelters
Recipes
Showcase
Missing Persons
Most Wanted
Susanne Brunner’s Book-A-Thon: 10 Books. 10 Weeks.
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
Summer Road Tour
Daily Pledge
AR Scholarship Lottery
Halloween
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
What is on NBC
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Update: Jefferson Co. Justice of the Peace resigns post
CMA Awards
Garth Brooks to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
This girl is on fire: Maren Morris leads CMA nominations
Dolly, Carrie Underwood to host CMAs
Little Big Town to reveal new album on historic theater tour
Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X & Keith Urban surprise fans with legendary ‘Old Town Road’ performance
More CMA Awards Headlines
Thousands attend Music City Gives Back to kick off CMA Fest week
CMA films ‘Country Christmas’ at Belmont University
Garth Brooks on his emotional new song “Stronger than me”
Urban wins top CMA Award, Stapleton wins 3, stars honor Borderline bar victims
CMA Awards about celebrating ‘with country music family’ for some artists
ASCAP Awards honor country music’s best publishers, songwriters
Songwriter Matt McGinn and “Heaven” win big SESAC Awards
Florida Georgia Line living creatively, building an empire
Tennessee teen fiddler Carson Peters to perform at CMA Awards Wednesday night
Dan + Shay and Old Dominion hope Christmas comes early at CMA Awards