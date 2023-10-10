CABOT, Ark. – Those looking forward to enjoying cricket-spitting, get ready because it is almost time for the CabotFest.

Gina Jones with the Cabot Chamber of Commerce joined KARK 4 Today with more on the upcoming festival.

The festival will kick off Thursday, Oct. 12 with several events including a BBQ cookoff, car shows, cornhole and cricket-spitting. If you are unfamiliar with spitting crickets, Meteorologist Pat Walker gave a couple of demonstrations.

There will also be food trucks, live entertainment, a carnival and over 100 vendors. The festival will end Saturday, Oct. 14.

For more information on CabotFest, visit CabotCC.org.