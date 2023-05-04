LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Friday will be an annual celebration of Mexican-American culture in the United States, Cinco de Mayo.

Being on a Friday this year, you have a chance to extend the day on both sides of May 5 with events taking place through Saturday.

Here is a list of events and goings-on taking place in central Arkansas marking this special day:

Spa City Fest Cinco de Mayo, Hot Springs, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. May 5, Exchange Street Parking Plaza featuring live cultural music, margaritas and a food festival including local food trucks. Free admission, info at SpaCityFest.com.

Cinco de Mayo Salsa Party, Little Rock, by the Central Arkansas Library System, 4 – 5 p.m., May 5, 100 South Rock Street, featuring salsa, fun games and crafts to celebrate Mexican culture. Children and families are welcome.

Cinco de Mayo Fest, Russellville, by Balloons Over Russellville, 4 – 9 p.m., May 5 and 6, Soccer Complex Trail, featuring hot air balloon rides, Mexican music and entertainment, Mexican food, and salsa competition.

Cinco de Mayo Softball Tournament, Fort Smith, 9:30 a.m. start, May 6, Ben Geren Softball Fields, 7200 Zero Street. This is a one-day C-class and below tournament.

NOT Cinco de Mayo, Little Rock, Plaza Frida, 4 – 9 p.m. May 6, 4001 West 65th Street, May 6, to learn what Cinco de Mayo means to the culture from which the holiday originates.

Cinco de Mayo is the anniversary of Mexico’s defeat of the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. The victory was over a larger and better-equipped force and was a morale boost for Mexican citizens.