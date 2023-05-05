LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Cinco de Mayo is this Friday, and many people head out looking for fun to celebrate this day celebrating Mexican culture.

Here are some deals around central Arkansas:

Tamalcallil The Tamale House, Little Rock, 308 Main Street, $5 frozen margaritas all day. More on the Facebook page.

Camp Taco, Little Rock, 822 East 6th Street, Bad Habit band with mango cocktail pop-up, tequila and taco specialties. More on the Facebook page.

Chuy’s, Little Rock, 16001 Chenal Parkway, all-day drink specials. More at Facebook or order online.

Club 27, Little Rock, 614 President Clinton Avenue, Bachata lesson at 9:15 p.m., no partner required. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Diablos Tacos & Mezcalería, Little Rock, 300 President Clinton Avenue, Suite A, 5 – 11 p.m. DJ set by PRim3 Kr3ator with specials on the patio.

Midtown Billiards, Little Rock, 1316 South Main Street, Midnight – 5 a.m. afterparty DJ set by PRim3 Kr3ator, by DN Entertainment.

According to the IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, the United States is the world’s top tequila market. Consumption of agave-based spirits was up about 9% in the U.S. last year, IWSR said.