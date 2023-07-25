LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen is just around the corner, making buying a Blizzard will taste even sweeter.

Brittani Hill and Rhonda McBain from the Arkansas Children’s Foundation and Blake Lively from Dairy Queen stopped by KARK Today to give an insight into the benefits of Miracle Treat Day.

On July 27, for every Blizzard sold at participating DQ locations, at least a dollar will be donated to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

CMNH is a nonprofit organization that raises funds for children’s hospitals around the United States and Canada. Arkansas Children’s is one of the 170 hospitals in the network.

For more on Miracle Treat Day, head to ChildrensMiracleNetworkHospitals.org.