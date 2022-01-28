ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced it is bringing “Cheer Live” to the Rogers venue this summer on June 8 as part of the Cox Concert Series.

According to the release, top athletes from Navarro College and Trinity Community College will make their way to Arkansas and perform championship routines that bring the Netflix show to life.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. Prices will range from $34.95 to $149.95 plus fees.

Tickets can be purchased in-person by visiting the Walton Arts Center or AMP box offices, online at amptickets.com or by calling 479-443-5600.

Early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added to orders for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will only be deliver by mail.

Customers will receive their tickets and add-ons within 30 days of the show date. Tickets will be sent through the delivery method selected at checkout.