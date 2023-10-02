LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Library System wants to raise public awareness during Banned Books Week.

CALS is commemorating the Oct. 1 – 7 week by giving away copies of a book that comes up in banning discussions, while conducting a campaign to raise public awareness.

CALS communication director Tameka Lee spoke about the week as a chance to “voice censorship concerns, celebrate free expression and show their communities the importance of intellectual freedom.”

Lee also spoke to the library’s role in providing access to books.

She also said CALS is giving away 50 copies of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. Those interested can send an email to SixBridgeBookFest@CALS.org with “Crazy Free Books” in the subject. Include your name and the address where you’d like the book sent in your message. The free books will be gone quickly, Lee said.