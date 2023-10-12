LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fans of the hit Broadway musical “SIX” will have a chance to score tickets in a daily digital ticket lottery starting Thursday.

Officials with Celebrity Attractions said that 20 tickets will be sold at $25 for every performance of “SIX.” The lottery begins at 10 a.m. and ends Thursday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m.

Participants can enter for more than one performance and each winning entrant can purchase up to two tickets. Tickets must be purchased online and can be picked up one hour before the performance with valid photo ID. Lottery tickets are void if resold.

“SIX” will be at the Robinson Center from Tuesday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 29. The musical reimagines the wives of Henry VIII as pop princesses.

To enter for a chance to get tickets, visit CelebrityAttractions.com.