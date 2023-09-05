LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – September is National Bourbon Heritage Month.

To celebrate the month, John Brockman of Colonial Wines & Spirits joined KARK 4 News with bourbon choices for beginners.

Brockman said a key step in trying to find the right choice is finding the right price and flavor. He said bourbon will likely have vanilla, caramel and even wooden notes.

The brands that Brockman showcased included Jim Bean, Old Forester, Woodford Reserve, Knob Creek and Four Roses.

Anyone looking to celebrate the month with a glass of bourbon can head to Colonial Wines & Spirits on West Markham in Little Rock.