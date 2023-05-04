On May 5, you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo and help a worthy cause. It’s part of a bowling fundraiser benefiting the Junior Achievement of Arkansas.

Junior Achievement and First Service Bank are partnering to hold a Cinco de Mayo Bowl-A-Thon at Millennium Bowl in North Little Rock. Tonya Villines from Junior Achievement, Morgan Rich and Spencer Day from First Service Bank joined Arkansas Today to share details about the event.

Junior Achievement is recruiting teams of five to bowl. Registration is $50 per bowler and $250 for a full team of five. The funds from the event will help fund financial literacy programs in central Arkansas.

The event is set to begin at 4 p.m. Event organizers said that there will be food and drinks. Trophies will be given to the best and worst team scores.

Tickets can be purchased at Arkansas.JA.org.