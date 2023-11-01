LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This week is Día de los Muertos, and the Central Arkansas Library System is raising spirits with an event to celebrate the holiday.

Kyle Leyenberger with the Downtown Little Rock Partnership joined Arkansas Today with details on how to celebrate in the capital city.

A celebration will be held at the Ron Robinson’s Alley from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. There will be Mexican food, drinks, music and displays to highlight the Day of the Dead.

Leyenberger talked about the importance of locally recognizing the holiday and the benefits of bringing different cultures together.

“It’s wonderful to see different cultures coming together,” he said. “I got to learn about what Day of the Dead is all about. It’s really a great opportunity to bring people together to celebrate and meet one another.”

Día de los Muertos is celebrated Nov. 1-2 and is widely observed in Mexico. Traditions include creating home alters to remember loved ones who have passed away.