LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The lights of Broadway will be shining bright with five hit musicals at the Robinson Center as Celebrity Attractions announced its upcoming 2023-2024 season.

The season kicks off with Tony Award-winning “Come From Away” the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them, playing August 25-27.

Then, October 24-29 comes the musical “SIX”, the global sensation that sees the Merry Wives of Henry VIII under the lights as pop princesses.

“SIX is currently the hottest new show on Broadway and the fact that Little Rock has a stop so early on the national tour speaks to how well we support Broadway in this town,” Celebrity Attractions CEO Kristin Dotson said.

“Mean Girls”, the musical based on the cult classic film will then hit the stage February 2-4. Then, the 50th-anniversary celebration of “Jesus Christ Superstar” will rock audiences at Robinson Center March 1-3.

Then to close out the season, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” brings one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time to audiences.

New Broadway Season Subscriber seat selection will become available later this summer. New subscribers will be seated after the current subscriber renewal process is complete.

Tickets will become available later through Ticketmaster and CelebrityAttractions.com.