LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Shows for the Broadway hit musical “SIX” will start at the Robinson Center Tuesday night.

The musical tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII but reimagined as pop princesses. Terica Marie, who plays Anna of Cleves, joined Arkansas Today to talk about the show.

She explained that the wives will go throughout the show explaining why their marriage to the king was the worst.

“SIX” will be at the Robinson Center until Sunday, Oct. 29. It is one of the many shows lined up for the 2023-2024 Broadway Season.

Tickets can be purchased at The Robinson Center or online at CelebrityAttractions.com.