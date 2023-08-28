Get ready to step into the world of high-flying flips, catchy cheers and unbreakable bonds. The electrifying production of “Bring It On” is coming to the Argenta Community Theater.

With music from Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda and a cast of Arkansas’s top young talent, tickets to the musical are selling fast.

Director of education at ACT Bridget Davis joined Arkansas Today along with Ana Brandon, who plays the role of Danielle, to talk about the performance.

Musical lovers can see the production Aug. 30 – Sept. 9. All performances at the theater are open seating. Ticket prices will range from $28 to $88.

To purchase tickets, visit ArgentaCommunityTheater.org.