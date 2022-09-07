LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Blue Man Group is known around the world for their fun and colorful performances and this weekend people in Arkansas can enjoy their daring show.

Adam Zuick, the Blue Man Group captain, stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to talk about the phenomenon that mixes drumming, colorful creative art, and quirky comedy into a fun-filled event.

Blue Man Group is returning to Little Rock on their new North American Tour, promising that while all the men are still blue, the rest of the show is new.

Tickets are available at Robinson Center Box Office by visiting CelebrityAttractions.com or Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 501.244.8800.