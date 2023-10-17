NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Families in the Little Rock metro will have a chance to dance, sing and learn with Blippi next year.

Blippi and special guest Meekah are taking the “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour” across the world to discover the differences in cities. The tour will make a stop at the Simmons Bank Arena May 16, 2024, at 6 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $30 to $59.

There are also several acts coming to the arena for children to enjoy including the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, Peppa Pig Sing-Along Party, Monster Jam and Disney on Ice.

To purchase tickets to see Blippi, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.