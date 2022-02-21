ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Big Time Rush, the former pop group from the hit Nickelodeon show, is reuniting after a seven-year hiatus as part of a “Forever Tour” and performing at the Walmart AMP in Rogers on August 2.

According to a press release, tickets for the show will go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25 with prices ranging from $35 to $299.95 plus fees. Tickets can be purchased online at amptickets.com, in-person at the AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices, or by calling 479-443-5600.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will only be delivered by mail.

Patrons will receive their tickets and add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected at checkout.