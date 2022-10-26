LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s time for all things creepy and spooky!

In Little Rock Thursday, there’s a place where families can go for some safe fun

Amanda Colclasure from the Old State House Museum and Libby Doss Lloyd from the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau visited KARK’s Arkansas Today to talk about the Little Rock Big Boo!seum Bash happening Thursday, October 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The 25-year-old community-driven event is free and has all the costumed and candy-crazed fun that comes with Halloween.

