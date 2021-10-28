Believe in luck? Here’s the most common superstition in Arkansas

(ABC4) – It never hurts to have a little luck on your side, right?

There are tons of superstitions – a lucky penny, crossing your fingers, not washing your jersey until your team is in the playoffs.

** FOR USE WITH AP WEEKLY FEATURES ** Some salts, like standard table salt, work well in cooking or at the table. Some, such as coarse sea salt, are best enjoyed as a finishing touch. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)

A female Snowy Owl is shown at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion, Pa., Saturday, March 6, 2021. A rare visitor from the arctic region, the bird has been hanging around the resort lately and has gotten used to seeing hundreds of skiers per day while hunting rodents in the grassy areas where the snow is beginning to melt. (Matthew Herp/The Tribune-Democrat via AP)



FILE – This Oct. 21, 2009, file photo shows ladybugs on a vehicle in Chatham, Ill. A huge blob that appeared on the National Weather Service’s radar wasn’t a rain cloud, but a massive swarm of ladybugs over Southern California. Meteorologist Joe Dandrea says the array of bugs appeared to be about 80 miles (129 kilometers) wide as it flew over San Diego Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

A smith works on a horsehoe at the equestrian training center of Grosbois in Marolles-en-Brie, on December 2, 2016. / AFP / MARTIN BUREAU (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)



14th May 1953: A four leaf clover, a rare find and traditionally thought to bring good luck. (Photo by Express/Express/Getty Images)



But which superstitions are most common in your state? A report based on Google search data shows the most popular superstitions for each of the 50 states, which you can see below.

Throwing salt over your shoulder was largely the most common superstition – and the most common in Utah – for 17 states. Six states most frequently searched “bad luck comes in threes.”

The report shows a tie for third place for two terms – “lucky rabbit’s foot” and “Friday the 13th.”

Florida was an outlier, being the only state to report a ladybug landing on you as its top superstition.

In addition to the most common superstitions by state, the report also outlined how many Americans are superstitious – 65%, to be exact. When it comes to good luck versus bad luck, 83% believe they’ve experienced good luck while only 50% say they’ve experienced bad luck, according to the report.

Here’s a look at the most common superstitions in each state:

Alabama: Throw salt over shoulder

Alaska: Throw salt over shoulder

Arizona: Owls are bad omen

Arkansas: Throw salt over shoulder

California: Lucky pennies

Colorado: Friday the 13th

Connecticut: Throw salt over shoulder

Delaware: Throw salt over shoulder

Washington, D.C.: Friday the 13th

Florida: Ladybug landing on you

Georgia: Good luck ladybug

Hawaii: Throw salt over shoulder

Idaho: Throw salt over shoulder

Illinois: Good luck horseshoe

Indiana: Lucky rabbit’s foot

Iowa: Lucky pennies

Kansas: Throw salt over shoulder

Kentucky: Throw salt over shoulder

Louisiana: Lucky rabbit’s foot

Maine: Throw salt over shoulder

Maryland: Throw salt over shoulder

Massachusetts: Four leaf clover

Michigan: Lucky prime numbers

Minnesota: Friday the 13th

Mississippi: Lucky rabbit’s foot

Missouri: Lucky prime numbers

Montana: Bad luck comes in threes

Nebraska: Bad luck comes in threes

Nevada: Lucky prime numbers

New Hampshire: Bad luck comes in threes

New Jersey: Good luck ladybug

New Mexico: Lucky prime numbers

New York: Black cat crosses path

North Carolina: Black cat crosses path

North Dakota: Throw salt over shoulder

Ohio: Throw salt over shoulder

Oklahoma: Owls are bad omen

Oregon: Owls are bad omen

Pennsylvania: Good luck ladybug

Rhode Island: Throw salt over shoulder

South Carolina: Black cat crosses path

South Dakota: Bad luck comes in threes

Tennessee: Friday the 13th

Texas: Lucky pennies

Utah: Throw salt over shoulder

Vermont: Bad luck comes in threes

Virginia: Friday the 13th

Washington: Lucky rabbit’s foot

West Virginia: Throw salt over shoulder

Wisconsin: Bad luck comes in threes

Wyoming: Throw salt over shoulder